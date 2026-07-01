Centre issues show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club, seeks response by July 7

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, seeking an explanation on why an eviction order should not be passed against it.
The notice issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has directed the club and the persons occupying the premises to respond by July 7 and appear in person on the same day at 2.30 pm.
“In pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Act, I hereby call upon you to show cause on or before July 7 at 2.30 pm why such an order of eviction should not be made. And in pursuance of clause (b)(ii) of sub-section (2) of section 4, I also call upon you to appear before me in person or through a duly authorised representative capable of answering all material questions connected with the matter along with the evidence which you intend to produce in support of the cause shown, on July 7 at 2.30 pm for a personal hearing. In case you fail to appear on the said date and time, the case will be decided ex parte,” read the notice issued by the estate officer.
Noting that the club’s occupation of the property on Safdarjung Road after the expiry of its lease on May 22 was “unauthorised”, the L&DO also said that valuable government land situated in the National Capital cannot be permitted to remain under unauthorised occupation contrary to governmental determination and larger public interest.
The development comes over a month after the Centre told the Delhi High Court on May 26 that it would not take forceful possession by June 5 of the 27.3-acre premises, which is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure”.
The officials, privy to the matter, said that the eviction proceedings were conducted in accordance with the law and the club and the concerned persons had been allowed to appear in person and make their submissions.
The sprawling club stands adjacent to the PM’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
The land in question was leased to the club, then known as Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd, in 1928. The club was established in 1913 at Coronation Park, close to the Civil Lines area in north Delhi. When the country gained Independence in 1947, the word ‘Imperial’ was dropped and Sir Usha Nath Sen became the first Indian President of the club.