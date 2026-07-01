Centre issues show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club, seeks response by July 7

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, seeking an explanation on why an eviction order should not be passed against it.

The notice issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has directed the club and the persons occupying the premises to respond by July 7 and appear in person on the same day at 2.30 pm.

“In pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Act, I hereby call upon you to show cause on or before July 7 at 2.30 pm why such an order of eviction should not be made. And in pursuance of clause (b)(ii) of sub-section (2) of section 4, I also call upon you to appear before me in person or through a duly authorised representative capable of answering all material questions connected with the matter along with the evidence which you intend to produce in support of the cause shown, on July 7 at 2.30 pm for a personal hearing. In case you fail to appear on the said date and time, the case will be decided ex parte,” read the notice issued by the estate officer.