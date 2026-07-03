Delhi HC awards Rs 18 lakh to father after teen’s death in police custody in 2018

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that an unnatural death in police custody—even if by suicide—cannot be treated as a private act divorced from State responsibility. Holding that persons in custody continue to be protected by Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution, the HC directed the Delhi government to pay Rs 18.44 lakh in compensation to Shyam Sunder for the death of his 19-year-old adopted son, Deepak, at Karawal Nagar Police Station in 2018.

In its July 1 judgment, the court observed: “Custodial death is not merely an individual tragedy but a matter of systemic concern, striking at the very foundation of the rule of law. When a person is deprived of liberty and placed in the custody of the State, the authorities assume a heightened duty of care.

Any lapse resulting in death within custody, whether attributed to violence, negligence, unexplained circumstances or even suicide, demands judicial scrutiny, for it implicates both the dignity of the individual and the credibility of the justice system.”

Noting that Deepak’s unnatural death in custody was “undisputed”, the court said the only issue before it was whether such a death attracted the State’s liability to pay compensation. It clarified that it was not required to determine the precise cause of death or adjudicate allegations of custodial violence or foul play.

In his petition, Shyam Sunder alleged that police negligence led to his son’s death. He claimed a stole and two blades found in the lock-up were planted later to create the appearance of suicide.