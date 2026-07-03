Delhi HC seeks live demo of ICU Beds Saarthi app, e-Hospital system amid healthcare infrastructure review

The high court was hearing a batch of matters concerning the healthcare infrastructure and public health facilities in the capital.

“It is submitted that the data relating to ICU beds for emergencies across the hospitals in Delhi is accessible through the ‘Delhi ICU Beds Saarthi’ mobile application, which is already functional on the Google Play Store. However, the application is also stated to be under an upgrade process.

Accordingly, let a live demo be organised for the court of both the NextGen e-Hospital Management Information System and the daily ‘ICU Beds Saarthi’ application by a concerned competent official on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the court also took note of a submission by the amicus curiae flagging “serious issues” at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, as well as certain equipment allegedly lying unused, and said that the main reason for non-utilisation of the equipment appeared to be the lack of trained staff.

The bench also asked a senior official looking after the administration of the Delhi State Cancer Institute to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing and posted the matter for further hearing on July 03.

Also in court

Verdict reserved in Brij Bhushan case for Aug 3

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers. In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of a charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

It had, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.