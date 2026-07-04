3 Nepalis held for selling hash in Delhi, 8.5 kg contraband costs over Rs 9 crore

NEW DELHI: Three Nepalese nationals have been arrested for allegedly procuring charas, a drug, from the Indo-Nepal border of Sonauli and distributing it across Delhi through a WhatsApp-based delivery network.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Thapa (32), Govind Budha (32), and Jyoti Pun Magar (50). A total of 8.59-kg of high-quality charas—valued at approximately Rs 9 crore in the international market—was recovered from their possession, police said on Friday. With their arrest, the police have uncovered an international drug trafficking network linked to the Indo-Nepal border. A probe is on to ascertain details of the drug distribution network and the digital payment trail.

A raid was conducted at their Kotla Mubarakpur residence on June 29 following a tip-off about their alleged involvement in the supply of charas across Delhi-NCR. All three accused were nabbed on the spot and the contraband was seized as per law, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Anant Mittal revealed.

An investigation has revealed that Magar was the principal supplier, procuring drug through a Nepal-based source operating along the border. The contraband was transported to Delhi, where Thapa and Budha supplied it to retail consumers. The accused used WhatsApp to receive orders and accepted payments through digital banking channels. Financial transactions, electronic devices and digital evidence are being analysed to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the complete supply chain, the DCP further said.

Efforts are on to identify the Nepal-based supplier and dismantle the network.