CJP protest against Pradhan continues into Day 16 as Wangchuk loses 6 kg on eighth day of fast

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on Sunday. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest with an indefinite hunger strike, completed eight days of fasting.

According to a medical bulletin, he has lost around 6kg since beginning the fast. Doctors said Wangchuk's blood pressure was 112/70 mm Hg while lying down, his heart rate was 72 beats per minute and his blood sugar level was 67 mg/dL. The bulletin said his hydration remained fair, he was mentally alert and his weight had fallen to 60.95kg.

Notably, the CJP has continued to demand Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks had severely affected the lives of students and their families.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the parents of NEET aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa, who the outfit claims died after the alleged paper leak shattered her dreams, visited the protest site on Sunday.