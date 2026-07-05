CJP protest against Pradhan continues into Day 16 as Wangchuk loses 6 kg on eighth day of fast

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, entered its 16th day on Sunday. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest with an indefinite hunger strike, completed eight days of fasting.
According to a medical bulletin, he has lost around 6kg since beginning the fast. Doctors said Wangchuk's blood pressure was 112/70 mm Hg while lying down, his heart rate was 72 beats per minute and his blood sugar level was 67 mg/dL. The bulletin said his hydration remained fair, he was mentally alert and his weight had fallen to 60.95kg.
Notably, the CJP has continued to demand Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks had severely affected the lives of students and their families.
In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the parents of NEET aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa, who the outfit claims died after the alleged paper leak shattered her dreams, visited the protest site on Sunday.
Dipke said Thapa's father, an Army veteran, joined the protest with the appeal that no other family should have to endure the loss that his family has suffered and urged the Centre to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
In another post, the CJP said it stands firmly with Thapa's parents in their grief and fight against what it described as a corrupt system that failed their daughter.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak.
A re-test was held on June 21.
Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had earlier extended support to the CJP agitation, is now scheduled to send a delegation to the Jantar Mantar on July 7.
The farmers' body had initially said in its letter to the CJP that its delegation would visit the protest site on Sunday.
The SKM has expressed solidarity with the students and youngsters participating in the agitation, saying every student has the right to a transparent, fair and credible examination system and that ensuring accountability is the government's responsibility.
Several members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) also continued their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) joint secretary Danish Ali was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday after her blood sugar level dropped to 46 mg/dL on the seventh day of the hunger strike.
Meanwhile, Neha, Manish, Hrishikesh, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen continued their indefinite fast at the protest site.
The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the country's examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil-society members.
(With inputs from PTI)