Delhi HC orders restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X handle

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) X handle, which had been withheld in India since May.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while allowing a petition filed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke challenging the Centre's decision to block the account.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the handle had been blocked to prevent "chaos" among students and parents ahead of the June 21 NEET re-test.

"Since NEET is already over, the primary concern is no longer of any relevance. In these circumstances, the order is revoked. The petition is allowed," Justice Sharma said.

The CJP's original X account, launched on May 15 as a satirical digital platform following the controversy over remarks by Surya Kant, was withheld in India on May 21.

The group subsequently launched a new X handle, Cockroach is Back, which currently has more than 2.27 lakh followers.

The movement has attracted attention for its unconventional symbolism and digital mobilisation, with supporters describing the "cockroach" identity as a form of protest.

According to the CJP, it aims to build an independent, youth-driven movement to amplify young people's concerns and hold the government accountable. It has also launched a campaign seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged systemic failures in the education sector and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

(With inputs from PTI)