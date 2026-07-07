Delhi HC seeks police explanation over accused's 'arrest' despite court protection

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought an explanation from the city police on how an investigating officer was allowed to “arrest” an accused despite a court protection granted to him. Justice Prateek Jalan directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police to examine how the request to travel to Mumbai to “search and arrest” the accused was made and approved despite the existing interim protection and submit a report to the court.

The judge was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Amit Jain, accused in a Rs 5.63 crore cheating case related to a proposed transaction involving 25,000 unlisted National Stock Exchange shares.

Jain’s counsel submitted additional documents, including an RTI reply, which allegedly showed that the investigating officer sought permission to travel to Mumbai for “investigation (search and arrest of the accused)” in connection with the present FIR and another case.

The request was allegedly made by the officer, forwarded by the Station House Officer and approved by the Assistant Commissioner of Police on May 8, when interim protection granted by a sessions court was in force. The High Court later granted Jain interim protection on May 14. The prosecution said Jain had joined the investigation but certain documents were still required from him. The matter will be heard on July 14.

Also in court

HC stays Gymkhana eviction hearing

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre’s Estate Office not to hear on Tuesday the eviction proceedings against Delhi Gymkhana Club from its Safdarjung Road premises. Justice Avneesh Jhingan asked to ensure that the July 7 hearing before the Estate Officer is adjourned until the high court decides the matter.