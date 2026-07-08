SC to hear plea by equestrian athletes challenging Asian Games team selection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 9 a plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s refusal to intervene in the non-selection of equestrians Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela for the India’s dressage team for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

A partial working-day bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to list the matter on Thursday after counsel cited urgency, saying the final selection trials are scheduled for July 15.

The bench directed the registry to place the matter before the appropriate Bench dealing with sports disputes. The appeal challenges the Delhi HC’s July 3 order refusing to quash the selection process conducted by the Equestrian Federation of India for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Senior counsel for the petitioners submitted that both Agarwalla and Hajela are Arjuna awardees and were part of the Indian team that won the team gold in dressage at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, ending a 41-year wait.

It was argued by the lawyer that the EFI’s selection norms were “arbitrary and lacked transparency” and violated the National Sports Code as well as principles of natural justice. Counsel argued that any delay would render the petition infructuous in view of the July 15 selection camp. Noting the urgency, the bench posted the matter for July 9.