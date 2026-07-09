200 teams, pumps deployed at waterlogging hotspots

NEW DELHI: The government has deployed 200 teams across the city to tackle waterlogging as a part of its monsoon preparedness plan. Engineers and ground staff of concerned departments have also been asked to divert traffic from any underpass if the water level rises more than eight inches.

“Nodal officers have been appointed for each of the waterlogging points identified, and the 200 maintenance teams will take care of localised waterlogging in their respective areas. Each of the teams has been given directions to maintain a round-the-clock vigil for clearing waterlogging and de-clogging the bell-mouth of drains,” an official said.

For underpasses, the concerned departments have instructed its ground team to immediately inform the control room if water stagnation reaches around six to eight inches and start mobile pumps.

In previous years, DTC buses were seen frequently submerged at the Minto Bridge underpass. The PWD claims that issues have been solved permanently after the construction of an additional drain.

To further strengthen its response to flooding in low-lying areas, the PWD has increased the number of permanent pump houses equipped with automatic pumps. “In 2025, a total of 157 pump houses existed, which have been increased to 167, and the number of pumps has been increased from 735 to 754,” officials said.