A failed story of sorting waste in city

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s waste crisis is usually described as a story of overflowing landfills, inadequate processing plants and rising garbage generation. But the deeper failure begins much earlier—when waste is first discarded inside homes, offices, markets and institutions.

The biggest challenge is not merely collecting garbage. It is ensuring that waste remains segregated all the way from the bin to the treatment facility. Delhi generates around 11,852 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily.

Yet in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which handles the bulk of the waste, practices source segregation only at 59% of premises. The rest of the waste reaches processing facilities mixed together, making recycling, composting and scientific treatment difficult. This segregation gap has become the key chokepoint in Delhi’s waste management system.

The segregation divide

The difference between the New Delhi Municipal Council and the MCD, in terms of segregating the solid waste, is striking. NDMC has maintained segregation levels above 90% for several years and has even reached 100% in multiple reporting years. In 2024-25, NDMC reported segregation levels in the range of 92 to 95%.

The Delhi Cantonment Board’s civil areas have also remained close to 90% segregation. By contrast, the MCD average stood at only 56% in 2023-24 and improved marginally to 59% in 2024-25. This gap matters because it shows that segregation is possible when systems are tighter, populations are smaller and enforcement is more consistent.