Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to three; rescue operation concludes

The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction four-storey building in northwest Delhi's Rohini rose to three on Thursday after rescuers recovered two more bodies from the debris, officials said.

The overnight rescue operation, launched after the building caved in amid heavy rain on Wednesday evening, has now concluded. Five people were pulled out from the rubble, including three rescued by Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel.

Two of those rescued by the fire personnel were declared dead after being extricated from the debris, while another sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital, a DFS official said.

Before emergency teams reached the site, local residents had rescued one person, who was later declared dead at the hospital.

"The rescue operation has been completed. DFS crews are still at the site," the official said.

The building collapsed around 4.20 pm on Wednesday at properties G-4/152 and G-4/153 near an MCD school in Sector 16.

Personnel from the Delhi Police, DFS, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue Department and other agencies carried out an extensive rescue operation using heavy machinery to clear the debris.

According to the civic body's preliminary assessment, plumbing work was underway inside the building at the time of the collapse, and drilling or cutting of structural members, including beams and columns, may have contributed to the incident.

The exact cause, however, will be established only after a detailed technical examination, the MCD said.

Police said a detailed investigation has been launched to examine compliance with sanctioned building plans, the quality of construction, possible structural alterations, and the role of all those associated with the project.

(With inputs from PTI)