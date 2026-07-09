Delhi HC seeks police response on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's close aide in extortion case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the city police on a petition moved by the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani challenging the framing of charges against her in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against them.

The trial court on June 3 framed charges against Chandrashekar, Irani, and 19 others for offences, including under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) provisions.

Irani, who allegedly introduced actor Jacqueline Fernandez, a co-accused in a separate money laundering case, to Chandrashekhar, has sought a stay on the trial court proceedings.

Justice Madhu Jain issued notice to Delhi Police on Irani’s revision petition assailing the trial court order and granted two weeks to the investigating agency to file its response. The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 10.

The petition claimed that Irani was wrongly charged in the case and that there was no basis to sustain the MCOCA provisions against her.

The police sought time to reply in the plea. They had earlier alleged that Irani used to portray Sukesh as a business tycoon and was instrumental in facilitating meetings with Bollywood personalities.

Also in court

US terror accused seeks ‘American diet’ in jail

A Delhi court sought a response from Tihar Central Prison on a plea filed by the US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, an alleged ‘mercenary’ accused in a terror conspiracy case in India and Myanmar, who sought an ‘American diet’ in prison. Dyke’s counsel claimed that he is currently on a hunger strike for around 50 days and was unable to tolerate the spicy, oily, and deep-fried food.