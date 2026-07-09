Heavy rain cripples Delhi, triggers widespread waterlogging; IMD issues red alert

Heavy overnight rain lashed Delhi on Thursday, leaving roads waterlogged, uprooting trees and disrupting traffic across several parts of the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert warning of more rain, thunderstorms and lightning during the day.

Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Other weather stations also reported substantial rainfall during the period, with Lodhi Road receiving 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63.0 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm.

The IMD said moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue through the day. The minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal.

The downpour caused widespread waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of the city. Water accumulated on roads at Vikas Marg, parts of East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.

Traffic also moved slowly on the Delhi-Noida Expressway due to waterlogging, while commuters and residents shared images and videos of inundated roads and traffic snarls on social media.