Ambassador hotel moves Delhi HC against centre's eviction notice

NEW DELHI: Ambassador Hotel on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a central government notice seeking eviction from the Sujan Singh Park premises.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued notice to the Centre and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) on the plea filed by Sir Sobha Singh & Sons Private Limited, which owns the hotel. The court asked the authorities to file their response.

The company challenged eviction proceedings initiated under the Public Premises Act, terming the notice illegal and claiming uninterrupted possession of the property since 1943.

The petition sought a stay on the proceedings, alleging that the Estate Officer had not considered its submissions or permitted it to file documents.

The notice, issued on June 11, concerns 7.58 acres at Sujan Singh Park (North), comprising the hotel and several flats.

The company claimed that the Estate Officer lacked jurisdiction and sought quashing of the eviction notice.

Terms it illegal

The company challenged eviction proceedings initiated under the Public Premises Act, terming the notice illegal.