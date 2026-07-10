Delhi CM reviews drainage systems, PWD minister monitors flood response

NEW DELHI: After the first spell of rain, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit the ground inspecting the drainage arrangements in Shalimar Village in her assembly constituency on Thursday and directed officials to ensure proper water drainage. “The Delhi government and all departments are working with full readiness to tackle waterlogging,” officials said.
The PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the 24×7 monsoon control room and monitored live CCTV feeds, assessed operations, and directed officials to maintain maximum preparedness across the city. He said, “Situation is better than previous years”.
During the review, officials informed the minister that the PWD has identified 45 waterlogging-prone locations, including major underpasses, all of which are under continuous surveillance through 179 CCTV cameras connected to the central control room.
“We had promised that we would build a proper drainage system for Delhi so that people could actually enjoy the rain. Major roads and traditionally waterlogging-prone underpasses, including Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Moolchand, remained operational with smooth traffic movement despite heavy rain,” he said.
Singh also reviewed the public grievance redressal mechanism. In the meeting, officials said that during the last 48 hours, nearly 120 calls were received and attended to on priority. In most cases, waterlogging was cleared within 15 to 30 minutes.
Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city, including Vikas Marg, East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.