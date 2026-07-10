Delhi CM reviews drainage systems, PWD minister monitors flood response

During the review, officials informed the minister that the PWD has identified 45 waterlogging-prone locations, including major underpasses, all of which are under continuous surveillance through 179 CCTV cameras connected to the central control room.

“We had promised that we would build a proper drainage system for Delhi so that people could actually enjoy the rain. Major roads and traditionally waterlogging-prone underpasses, including Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Moolchand, remained operational with smooth traffic movement despite heavy rain,” he said.

Singh also reviewed the public grievance redressal mechanism. In the meeting, officials said that during the last 48 hours, nearly 120 calls were received and attended to on priority. In most cases, waterlogging was cleared within 15 to 30 minutes.

Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city, including Vikas Marg, East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.