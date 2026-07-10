IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms in Delhi; AQI 'satisfactory'

Cloudy skies persisted over Delhi on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall later in the day, following widespread showers across the national capital on Thursday.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 33.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. Lodhi Road received 33.7 mm, Ridge 25.9 mm, Ayanagar 4.2 mm and Palam 1.8 mm during the same period.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very light to light rainfall, with moderate showers likely at isolated places during the afternoon and evening.

Humidity was recorded at 92% at 8.30 a.m.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road logged 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degree below normal.

The Ridge station recorded 22.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar registered 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal.

The rainfall also contributed to an improvement in air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 54 at 9 aM, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)