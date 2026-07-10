SC raps AIIMS acting chief, relents after apology

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over an affidavit that was not filed by the acting director of AIIMS in his personal capacity, observing that it was not the explanation sought by the court in a pending DNA paternity test case. The court had, at the previous hearing, sought a specific explanation from the acting director in his personal capacity.

During the hearing, the court expressed disappointment after examining the affidavit, following which the acting director tendered an unconditional apology.

Accepting the apology, the court decided not to initiate contempt proceedings against him.

“Unconditional apology has been tendered. We accept the same as it is stated he was not there when the affidavit was filed. It is assured that no such further error occurs on the part of authorities of AIIMS in matters related to court,” the court recorded.