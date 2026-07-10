Years of misery ends as capital sees first smooth spell: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said that, breaking the chain of unpleasant experiences of the past ten years, Delhiites were able to enjoy the season’s first spell of rain this monsoon. Despite hours of continuous rain, there were no reports of disruption due to waterlogging.
Malhotra said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta—the Delhi Jal Board, the PWD, and the MCD jointly carried out an extensive desilting drive. As a result, Delhi’s drainage system was well-prepared to withstand heavy rainfall.
He said that usually the first two spells of rain would leave the city waterlogged, while successive governments would dismiss the situation by claiming that it was only the beginning of the monsoon and conditions would improve. However, for the people of Delhi, the entire monsoon remained a period of hardship.
He added that drains and sewers were cleaned over the past two months and it can confidently said that the Delhi government has been successful in its first major preparedness effort.