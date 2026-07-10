Years of misery ends as capital sees first smooth spell: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said that, breaking the chain of unpleasant experiences of the past ten years, Delhiites were able to enjoy the season’s first spell of rain this monsoon. Despite hours of continuous rain, there were no reports of disruption due to waterlogging.

Malhotra said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta—the Delhi Jal Board, the PWD, and the MCD jointly carried out an extensive desilting drive. As a result, Delhi’s drainage system was well-prepared to withstand heavy rainfall.