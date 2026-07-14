BJP seeks Kejriwal apology, says AAP tried to save Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday welcomed a Delhi court’s conviction of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots and alleged that the AAP and Congress had backed those accused of violence.

The remarks came after a Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain and four others in the killing of Sharma, while acquitting six other accused.

BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also attacked the AAP, alleging that its leaders had defended Hussain for “vote-bank politics”. “Tahir Hussain, blue-eyed boy of the AAP, gets convicted for murdering IB officer Ankit Sharma.