1,300 heritage sites across Delhi to be geo-mapped

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to geo-map more than 1,300 protected heritage buildings and havelis across the city with the aim to strengthen their preservation & management, prevent unauthorised construction and further aid conservation efforts.

According to officials privy to the matter, the exercise will take around six months and will create an interactive digital map by plotting the precise locations of heritage properties along with spatial data.

An official said, “The interactive map once ready will be uploaded on MCD’s heritage website for tourists and can be used by the civic body to check on the current status of these buildings.” Senior officials from the MCD’s heritage cell said the civic body will soon begin the process of appointing a consultant for the project, which will be responsible for creating a digital database of all MCD-notified heritage properties along with their precise locations and other details.

Officials said that the initiative follows complaints that building plans had been approved for some protected structures, including in parts of Old Delhi, because the corporation’s online building plan approval system did not identify them as heritage properties.