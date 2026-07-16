Two law students held for disrupting SC proceeding

NEW DELHI: Two law students were arrested for disrupting Supreme Court proceedings by using abusive language, throwing papers and creating disorder inside the courtroom while the court was hearing a plea, an official said on Wednesday.

The two accused have been identified as Prabal Pratap (24), of Etawah district in UP and Chander Bhan (23) of Raibareilly district. Pratap is a third-year student, while Bhan is currently in the second year.

A case was lodged under Sections 132, 221, 224, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Tilak Marg police station on the basis of the statement of staff of Supreme Court security. According to the police, the incident took place on July 10 inside Court No. 13 of the Supreme Court during the hearing of ‘Prabal Pratap and Another Vs. State of UP through Commissioner.’

During the judicial proceedings, Pratap, who appearing as a petitioner in person, hurled abuses and threw around papers inside the courtroom, creating disorder, police said.

When staff members attempted to restrain him, the accused did not relent and obstructed him in the discharge of his official duties, they said. Acting on observations made by the SC regarding the accused persons’ behaviour, both were medically examined at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences. As per the medical opinion, no immediate active psychiatric intervention be required, police said.

During the investigation, pamphlets containing objectionable words have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Upon their arrest, both were sent to days’ police custody for further probe, police added.