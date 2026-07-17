Final chance to ex-CM, others in excise duty case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted final opportunity to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak to file their response on the revision filed by the CBI challenging their discharge in alleged excise scam.

Justice Manoj Jain, who was scheduled to hear the CBI’s revision petition on Thursday, posted the matter for August 17 after no one appeared for the discharged accused persons due to work abstention by high court lawyers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that the AAP leaders were given several opportunities by the HC to file their replies, and the case has been “sufficiently delayed”.

The judge refused to set an earlier date and noted the submission and said that a time frame shall be fixed for hearing submissions on behalf of the discharged accused persons.