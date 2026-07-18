19-year-old arrested for shooting sister dead over family dispute in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his elder sister dead following a family dispute in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Anas (19), allegedly shot his 32-year-old sister Waseema in the Gautampuri area on Friday evening and was arrested shortly after, they said.

A police team reached the spot after a PCR call was received at the New Usmanpur police station at around 8 pm and found Waseema lying with a gunshot injury.

She was declared dead, police said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, while the body was sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation was initiated.

The police patrolling Chauhan Bangar intercepted a man acting suspiciously and recovered a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from his possession upon searching him.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to killing his sister, following which, the police established that he was linked to the New Usmanpur murder case.