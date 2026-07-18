Press freedom needed with regulation, says Delhi HC.

NEW DELHI: The High Court has called for a legal framework to regulate the media without compromising press freedom, observing that the freedom of press “cannot be a shield for irresponsible journalism, intimidation or the dissemination of content that jeopardises public order”.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observation in an order passed on July 16 while granting bail to two persons accused of assaulting two freelance journalists who were allegedly recording a video about an illegally constructed place of worship in Seemapuri in 2025. “Today, virtually anyone armed with a mobile phone and a microphone can proclaim themselves to be a reporter, often without any journalistic training, ethical grounding or accountability,” the court said.

The judge said that while the freedom of the press must remain zealously protected, it should not become a shield for irresponsible journalism. He urged the legislature to consider a regulatory framework that preserves press freedom while ensuring professional accountability, ethical standards, respect for the rule of law, citizens’ rights and the larger public interest.

The court observed that the journalists had apparently agitated local residents while recording videos for their report. It also noted that “self-styled reporters” sometimes aggressively question people and create misleading narratives, which can deepen social divisions, inflame passions and even trigger communal disharmony.

According to the prosecution, the journalists were assaulted by a mob that allegedly snatched their camera battery and mobile phones. The accused, Abid Ali and Fukran, were arrested in the case.