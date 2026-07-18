SC slams Ghaziabad doctor for not treating rape victim

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on an Ayurvedic doctor accused of refusing treatment to a 4-year-old rape victim in Ghaziabad, telling him to “drop doctor from your name” and observing that he had acted in a “ most ruthless manner.” “You are merciless. A child is brought before you and you did not provide medical care,” a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana said.

The court said it would impose a penalty that would have a “chilling effect” and serve as reasonable compensation to the victim’s family. “You have acted in the most ruthless manner,” the CJI observed. The remarks came while hearing a plea filed by the child’s father alleging serious lapses in the investigation and medical response following the incident.

Earlier, in April, the apex court had described the offence as “barbaric” and directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General or Commissioner to probe the rape-murder case. The SIT was also asked to examine the family’s grievances, including witness protection, and independently investigate the role of two private hospitals that allegedly refused to admit the child while she was alive. Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for the parents, alleged procedural irregularities and attempts to shield the hospitals. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the parents, informed the court that a chargesheet had been filed.

The child was allegedly lured with chocolates on March 16 and later found injured. She was declared dead at a government hospital after two private hospitals allegedly refused to provide treatment.