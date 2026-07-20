Delhi HC says no to hospital shift plea for Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Sunday held that the Centre’s decision to shift Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital was not arbitrary and refused to intervene.

Meanwhile, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said he has offered to end strike if political leaders assure him that the issue of accountability in education sector will be raised in Parliament.

The high court was hearing an urgent plea from Angmo, seeking permission to transfer the activist to a private hospital. Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to pass any interim orders to interfere with his treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, where he is said to be continuing his hunger strike.

The judge held that since Wangchuk had not voluntarily admitted himself to a hospital despite his condition, the government was within its rights to intervene and move him to a hospital. The judge also held that contrary to the petitioner’s claims, Wangchuk had “consented” to the administration of electrolytes; therefore, his ‘right to bodily autonomy’ had not been violated.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “[Wangchuk] is not in detention. There is no case against him. Is a citizen of India not allowed to go to a hospital of his choice?” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma cited the July 16 order of the court directing the Union and Delhi governments to monitor Wangchuk’s health. Meanwhile, a health bulletin issued by VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday said Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable.

Security enhanced ahead of CJP’s Parliament march

The Delhi Police has increased security across the New Delhi district ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament and the CJP’s Chalo Sansad march on Monday. It has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC). Area DCP Sachin Sharma wrote on X on Sunday, “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.”