AAP launches helpline for CJP protesters, announces legal and medical aid

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a helpline to provide legal and medical assistance to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, while accusing the Centre of using excessive force during the protest crackdown in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the police action against the protesters was worse than the brutality witnessed during British rule and announced the launch of a dedicated helpline -, 8588833548, to assist injured protesters and the families of those detained.

"The police brutality we saw on young protesters! Even the British did not unleash violence on freedom fighters similar to what the Modi government did on our own children. The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation," Kejriwal said.

Drawing a comparison with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he said the scenes reminded him of General Dyer's actions.

"I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch, and provide legal aid and medical aid," Kejriwal said.