Delhi traffic hit as CJP march to Parliament leaves commuters stuck on roads

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday led to a massive traffic disruption in central parts of the national capital, leaving the commuters stranded on the roads waiting for a longer period than usual.

With thousands of protesters gathering in the heart of the city and extensive security arrangements in place, vehicular movement slowed to a crawl. Long queues of vehicles were seen stretching across major roads as bumper-to-bumper traffic contributed to the rush. Commuters reported spending hours on the road, as diversions and road closures severely impacted vehicular movement across the capital.

The Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning, stating that special traffic arrangements would be in place during the monsoon session of Parliament, which added to the woes of commuters. The advisory mentioned that heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions were expected in and around Parliament area, asking the commuters to plan their journey in advance.