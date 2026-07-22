SC panel invites stakeholders’ inputs on Aravalli definition within 21 days

NEW DELHI: The High Powered Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court for the protection of the Aravalli Ranges, has invited suggestions and representations from the public, asking stakeholders to submit their responses within 21 days through email and Google Forms.

On June 3, 2026, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member HPC to independently evaluate the scientific definition and boundaries of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges. The committee has been directed to submit its report by August 31, 2026.

As mandated by the apex court, the committee has sought inputs from residents of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and other relevant states, besides environmentalists, conservationists, NGOs, mining leaseholders, project proponents, villagers, farmers, mine workers and local communities linked to the Aravalli ecosystem. It has also invited representations from anyone likely to be affected by the issues under consideration.

However, environmental activists and petitioners have demanded an extension of the submission deadline and urged committee members to visit mining-affected areas. Neelam Ahluwalia, founder of People for Aravallis and a petitioner in the case, said many rural residents are not familiar with digital platforms and cannot submit written representations.