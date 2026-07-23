'Citizens of Delhi suffering': High Court to hear on Friday PIL seeking probe into CJP protest

The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged examination irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The PIL was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, with the petitioner's counsel urging that the matter be listed urgently.

"This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage. Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering," advocate Barun Kumar Sinha submitted.

"Alright. Tomorrow," Chief Justice Upadhyaya responded.

Filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the petition questions the nature of the agitation, alleging that the participation of political leaders, activists and foreign-funded organisations has raised concerns over its objectives.

The PIL argues that these allegations warrant a "comprehensive investigation" to determine whether "external elements were involved in activities prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India".

It further alleges that political parties transformed what began as a student protest into a political movement.

The petition also cites obstruction of public movement, including an ambulance, damage to public and private property, attacks on journalists, attempts to breach security arrangements near Parliament House, and injuries to police personnel and other public officials.

"Leaders and members of various political parties participated in and influenced the protest, thereby converting what was projected as a student demonstration into a political agitation. The petitioner further alleges that the protest witnessed obstruction of public movement, including an ambulance, damage to public and private property, attacks upon journalists, attempts to breach security arrangements near Parliament House, and injuries to police and other public officials," the petition stated.