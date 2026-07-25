18 Delhi Metro stations remain closed for fourth consecutive day amid CJP protest

Commuters continued to face disruptions on Saturday as 18 Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth consecutive day amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions.

However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

The continued shutdown has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the apex court, stating that the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to reach the court.

The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the CJP protest, which has drawn large crowds at the Jantar Mantar over the past few days.

(With inputs from PTI)