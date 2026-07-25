Delhi Police steps up security for weekend protests; welds extra barricades with chains

Security measures have been enhanced across Delhi ahead of the weekend, with additional barricades installed at key locations and reinforced with heavy-duty chains to prevent attempts to breach security cordons.

The move follows the raging protest in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, with police expecting a larger turnout of protesters through the weekend.

Multiple rows of iron barricades have been placed on the sensitive stretches in the New Delhi district, particularly in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site and other strategic locations, police sources told PTI.

"Extra layers of barricading have been put in place at the vulnerable points, which have been chained together and welded so that they cannot be dismantled or shifted easily.

Additional force will also be deployed to maintain law and order," a police officer said.

Apart from physical barricading, surveillance and security measures have also been enhanced across the city.