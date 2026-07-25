First FIR in Parliament protest violence invokes attempt to murder charge, alleges attack on police

The first FIR registered in connection with the July 20 violence near Parliament has invoked an attempt to murder charge along with several other serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the FIR details accessed by ANI.

The FIR was registered at Kartavya Path Police Station on the complaint of an inspector posted there and relates to the clashes on Rafi Marg, near Rail Bhavan and close to Parliament.

According to the complaint, the inspector was deployed at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth), from 5 am. After receiving a wireless alert, the police team reached the Rail Bhavan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had gathered.

The FIR states that police made repeated announcements through loudspeakers informing protesters that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in place and that permission for the demonstration had not been granted. However, the protesters allegedly continued raising slogans and refused to disperse.