First FIR in Parliament protest violence invokes attempt to murder charge, alleges attack on police

The first FIR registered in connection with the July 20 violence near Parliament has invoked an attempt to murder charge along with several other serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the FIR details accessed by ANI.
The FIR was registered at Kartavya Path Police Station on the complaint of an inspector posted there and relates to the clashes on Rafi Marg, near Rail Bhavan and close to Parliament.
According to the complaint, the inspector was deployed at C-Hexagon, Zone-11 (Pink Booth), from 5 am. After receiving a wireless alert, the police team reached the Rail Bhavan roundabout, where thousands of protesters had gathered.
The FIR states that police made repeated announcements through loudspeakers informing protesters that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in place and that permission for the demonstration had not been granted. However, the protesters allegedly continued raising slogans and refused to disperse.
The complaint alleges that some individuals provoked the crowd to break barricades and march towards Parliament. It further claims that protesters surrounded police personnel, assaulted them and threw stones and slippers.
The FIR alleges that the mob attacked police officers with the intention of causing their death, leaving several personnel injured. It also mentions damage to government property and private vehicles.
Police said that, considering the security of Parliament and other key installations, they used a mild lathi-charge and deployed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The case has been registered under 13 sections of the BNS, including Section 109(1) for attempt to murder, along with provisions related to assault on public servants, obstruction of officials in the discharge of duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, damage to public property and acts endangering human life.
According to police, 129 personnel and more than 60 protesters were injured during the clashes on July 20.
(With inputs from PTI)