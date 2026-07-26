Kargil Vijay Diwas exhibition opened at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya; AI Holobox of Vajpayee inaugurated

NEW DELHI: To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and mark the success of Operation Vijay while honouring the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PMS) on Sunday opened a special exhibition paying tribute to the valour, courage and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.
The exhibition also highlights the decisive leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during one of the defining chapters in India's military history.
The guests of honour at the ceremony included Vajpayee's family members, Namita Bhattacharya and Ranjan Bhattacharya.
As part of the exhibition, visitors will be able to explore a curated collection of microfilms, archival videos, rare photographs and personal letters of Kargil war heroes.
The display, housed in the Freedom and Unity Gallery (Block II) of the museum, offers a poignant glimpse into the conflict while highlighting the extraordinary bravery, resilience and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who secured victory for the nation.
“Through this commemorative initiative, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya seeks to honour the unwavering courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces while inspiring visitors, especially young learners, to appreciate the values of patriotism, national service, leadership and India's journey as a strong and resilient nation,” said officials.
On the occasion, an AI Holobox of Vajpayee was also inaugurated in the Anubhuti Zone. This immersive, technology driven installation provides visitors with a nuanced, interactive encounter with Vajpayee's life, leadership and enduring contributions to the nation.
Attendees were first taken on a guided walkthrough of the Kargil Vijay Diwas exhibition in the Freedom and Unity Gallery, followed by the formal inauguration of the AI Holobox in the Anubhuti Zone.
“The holograms are an effort to enable visitors to the museum to actually interact with the leaders of the past and know about their vision and thoughts. Atalji's hologram is the fourth such AI powered hologram that the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya has introduced in recent months in the overall interest of providing its visitors with an immersive experience,” said Ashwani Lohani, Director, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.