Kargil Vijay Diwas exhibition opened at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya; AI Holobox of Vajpayee inaugurated

NEW DELHI: To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and mark the success of Operation Vijay while honouring the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PMS) on Sunday opened a special exhibition paying tribute to the valour, courage and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

The exhibition also highlights the decisive leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during one of the defining chapters in India's military history.

The guests of honour at the ceremony included Vajpayee's family members, Namita Bhattacharya and Ranjan Bhattacharya.

As part of the exhibition, visitors will be able to explore a curated collection of microfilms, archival videos, rare photographs and personal letters of Kargil war heroes.

The display, housed in the Freedom and Unity Gallery (Block II) of the museum, offers a poignant glimpse into the conflict while highlighting the extraordinary bravery, resilience and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who secured victory for the nation.