Delhi Police mulls action against abusive posts targeting PM Modi during CJP protest

Delhi Police is considering action against social media posts deemed "objectionable" and "abusive" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

According to the sources, the police are likely to issue notices to social media platforms directing them to remove posts, videos, and comments considered abusive.

"After review of content uploaded during and after the protest, police will issue notices to remove such posts which are abusive in nature," the police source said. "An exercise to identify such content across different social media platforms is already underway," he added.

Police are also assessing whether any of the posts violated existing laws or had the potential to disturb public order.

The source said the Delhi Police's Social Media Monitoring Team has been continuously monitoring online platforms to identify objectionable content linked to the protest.

(With inputs from PTI)