Delhi Police is awaiting formal communication from the Centre before acting on its assurance to withdraw criminal cases against protesters in the NEET paper leak agitation, police sources said on Sunday.

The Centre announced on Saturday that FIRs registered against protesters will be withdrawn as part of an agreement reached with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which subsequently called off its 36-day protest.

A Delhi Police source said 15 FIRs had been registered at various police stations in New Delhi district in connection with the violence on July 20 and other incidents linked to the protests.

At a joint press conference on Saturday with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Abhiseh Ranka, Union minister JP Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw the FIRs and would provide a written assurance on the agreed demands by Tuesday.

"We will act according to the guidelines and official communication after receiving from the competent authority," the source said.

The source said the proposed withdrawal of the FIRs would not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the clashes.

Police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence, mobile phone records and witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those suspected of planning, instigating or participating in the violence.

The source said police had also identified more than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds and "bad characters" using the force's facial recognition system (FRS).

More than 200 police personnel and 70 protesters were injured in the clashes on July 20, while several government vehicles and other public property were damaged, the source said.

The source added that the conspiracy investigation would continue irrespective of the proposed withdrawal of the FIRs, and that all evidence collected during the probe would be examined as part of the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from PTI)