St Stephen's issues circular barring shorts in classrooms, library, and chapel

NEW DELHI: As the new academic session began at the University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, St Stephen's College found itself at the centre of a debate yet again over its dress code policy.
The controversy emerged after the college issued a circular reminding first-year students that wearing shorts is prohibited in several areas of the campus, prompting discussions on student autonomy and institutional traditions.
The move came as first-year students started attending classes following the completion of the undergraduate admission process. The circular stated that students are not allowed to wear shorts in classrooms, the Assembly Hall, Library, Dining Hall, and Chapel.
Signed by the college's new Principal, Susan Elias, the notice has been put up at multiple locations across the campus and urges first-year students to adhere to the prescribed norms.
Titled "Campus Regulations & Guidelines", the circular directs all students, referred to as "Junior Members", to strictly follow the updated rules while on campus. While the notice is specifically addressed to freshers, some students claimed that the dress code applies to senior students as well.
The circular drew mixed reactions. Some students criticised the restriction, calling it an instance of "moral policing" and arguing that the administration should not dictate students' choice of clothing. The faculty members, however, maintained that the dress code is a long-standing tradition at St Stephen's College and is not enforced strictly, adding that students are generally not penalised for violating it.
The updated regulations also reinforce several existing campus rules.
Students have been reminded that the entire campus is a smoke-free zone, and any violation will invite strict disciplinary action. They have also been asked to keep the campus clean by using designated dustbins.
The college has further instructed students to carry their valid identity cards at all times. The notice states that students may be required to show their ID cards before entering the dining hall for meals.
The latest development comes just months after St Stephen's College was in the news over faculty recruitment. In April, the Executive Council of the University of Delhi raised objections to the college's shortlisting criteria for assistant professor appointments, saying it did not follow the university's prescribed norms. The Council had advised the college not to issue appointment letters until the matter was examined by a committee constituted to investigate the issue.