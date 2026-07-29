St Stephen's issues circular barring shorts in classrooms, library, and chapel

NEW DELHI: As the new academic session began at the University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, St Stephen's College found itself at the centre of a debate yet again over its dress code policy.

The controversy emerged after the college issued a circular reminding first-year students that wearing shorts is prohibited in several areas of the campus, prompting discussions on student autonomy and institutional traditions.

The move came as first-year students started attending classes following the completion of the undergraduate admission process. The circular stated that students are not allowed to wear shorts in classrooms, the Assembly Hall, Library, Dining Hall, and Chapel.

Signed by the college's new Principal, Susan Elias, the notice has been put up at multiple locations across the campus and urges first-year students to adhere to the prescribed norms.

Titled "Campus Regulations & Guidelines", the circular directs all students, referred to as "Junior Members", to strictly follow the updated rules while on campus. While the notice is specifically addressed to freshers, some students claimed that the dress code applies to senior students as well.