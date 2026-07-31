Delhi Police says no ban on authorised protests amid speculation over CJP's return to Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Amid the speculation that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters would return to Jantar Mantar, social media has been buzzing with posts that the area has been locked or closed for any protest. However, the Delhi Police refuted the allegation, calling it “entirely false and misleading”.

The police stated that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.

Taking to social media platform X, the Delhi Police stated that the rumours circulating on social media alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts.