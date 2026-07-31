Delhi Police says no ban on authorised protests amid speculation over CJP's return to Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Amid the speculation that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters would return to Jantar Mantar, social media has been buzzing with posts that the area has been locked or closed for any protest. However, the Delhi Police refuted the allegation, calling it “entirely false and misleading”.
The police stated that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.
Taking to social media platform X, the Delhi Police stated that the rumours circulating on social media alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts.
The statement clarified that, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order and the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Delhi Police in compliance with the ruling, permission may be granted for gatherings of up to 1,000 people at the site. The statement added that such permission is issued by the authority “upon receipt of a formal application from the organisers or individuals concerned, subject to adherence to the prescribed terms and conditions”.
The post advised citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates. This comes days after police clarified several other social media claims.
On Wednesday police had issued a clarification over viral social media claims alleging that a protester sustained a gunshot injury during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar in the central part of the city.
Police had also refuted claims of the “deliberate planting” of a truck near Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP “Chalo Sansad” protest march.
The Delhi Police had also issued notices to several social media accounts regarding alleged objectionable and abusive posts against the Prime Minister and security forces.
These accounts had posted pictures, videos, etc., in which certain users allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister and the security forces. Police are conducting further investigation based on digital evidence.
As part of the investigation, the Delhi Police has also issued notices to X and other social media platforms, directing them to remove the disputed content uploaded during the protest and furnish details of the accounts that uploaded it.