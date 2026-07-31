On the run for two years, man arrested for sexual assault

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly committing a rape at gunpoint, recorded obscene photographs or videos of the complainant, and subsequently blackmailed and sexually exploited her. He was on the run for the past two years, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that Mudit Chawla sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, recorded her obscene photographs or videos, and thereafter repeatedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed her by threatening to circulate the videos.

As per the complainant, her husband was lodged in Tihar Jail from October 2020 to August 2023 in connection with a murder case, during which he became acquainted with Chawla. After his release from jail, Chawla came in contact with the complainant through her husband and gained her confidence by asking her to treat him as her younger brother.

In July 2023, Chawla allegedly called the complainant to his residence in Dwarka. She went there, along with her three-year-old son, after informing her husband. The accused allegedly threatened her son using a firearm, administered an injection to render her unconscious, committed rape, and recorded her obscene photographs and videos.

The complainant then approached the police and a case was lodged on September 19, 2024 at Dwarka North police station. Police got a tip-off that the accused was hiding in the Nangloi area of Delhi. A trap was laid and he was nabbed.

Chawla disclosed that he had been continuously changing his hideouts to evade arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Chandra Kumar Singh said.