SC takes note of action on SHO in Ghaziabad rape-murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday considered the SIT report in the Ghaziabad rape and murder case of a four-year-old girl and noted the recommendation for action against the concerned SHO.

A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant was told that the officer has been transferred to police lines pursuant to the SIT’s findings. “It is a serious case of lapse. We need to go through the SIT report,” the CJI said.

The court had earlier set up an all-women SIT after pulling up the police for a shoddy probe and censuring private hospitals for denying treatment to the child. According to the case details, the child was taken by a neighbour on the oretext of buying chocolates and was later found unconscious.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati for UP briefed the bench on corrective measures. She said CCTV footage preservation has been increased from 15 days to over 6 months and that safety drives were underway in the locality.

Counsel for the victim’s father, senior Advocate N Hariharan sought time to peruse the report. The matter will be heard again next week.