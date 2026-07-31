Umar Khalid moves Delhi High Court third time for bail

NEW DELHI: Student activist Umar Khalid on Thursday has moved Delhi High Court for the third time, seeking bail in a case related to alleged criminal conspiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital.

He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Khalid filed the appeal against a trial court order denying him bail on July 4. The appeal is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday.

Khalid has also filed an application seeking interim bail till the time the Supreme Court decides the question on whether prolonged incarceration and trial delays can override bail restrictions in statutes like the UAPA. The issue has been referred to a larger bench after conflicting opinions from two benches.

In his appeal before the high court, Khalid has claimed that the trial court ‘erred’ while denying him relief. The trial court had dismissed his fresh bail application, saying that the Supreme Court had already dismissed their pleas moved on similar grounds.

Khalid had moved the fresh application before the trial court after an apex court bench on May 18 expressed reservations about the previous bench’s judgment denying them bail on January 5.