Saket building collapse: Saidullajab a student hub, lucky ones escaped death due to delayed class

NEW DELHI: The collapse of a commercial building in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area on Saturday evening claimed the lives of several young aspirants, leaving grieving families, shocked students and unanswered questions about the tragedy.

Friends of the victims and locals alleged that the rescue operation could have progressed faster had authorities continued to involve locals familiar with the building and its occupants.

According to eyewitnesses, many of those trapped were students and young professionals who had gathered at a nearby canteen for an evening snack when the structure suddenly gave way. Family members and friends rushed to the site and spent hours waiting anxiously, hoping their loved ones would be rescued alive.

Residents also claimed that construction and expansion work had been continuing on the upper floors despite concerns raised by people in the neighbourhood. “They just kept adding more construction. Residents had repeatedly complained about dampness and structural issues, but nothing was done,” a local resident ad.

Locals and students immediately began rescue efforts and managed to pull out a few people before official teams arrived. “If local residents had been allowed to assist further, the operation could have moved faster,” another resident claimed.