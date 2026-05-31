Saket building collapse: Death toll rises to six; two MCD engineers suspended

The death toll in the collapse of a commercial building near Saket Metro station in South Delhi rose to six on Sunday. Several others who sustained injurious were rescued and admitted to nearby hospital.

Reportedly, a few of the injured and deceased individuals were preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Examination.

The area wher the building collapsed is a coaching hub of students who prepare for admission in Medical and Engineering studies in foreign countries.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, including culpable homicide, and teams have been constituted to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse", officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area when the multi-storey structure suddenly came crashing down.

The building housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on its upper floor at the time of the collapse.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), an emergency call regarding the building collapse was received at the Emergency Operation Centre at 7.40 pm on Saturday.

"A Quick Response Vehicle was immediately dispatched to the site and rescue operations were launched in accordance with standard operating procedures," read the statement of the DDMA.