Saket building collapse: Rekha Gupta visits site; magisterial probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in south Delhi’s Saket, where a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a criminal case registered.

An FIR has been lodged at Mehrauli Police Station, while the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the Chief Minister’s directions.

By Sunday morning, the death toll had risen to four, with eight people rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro Station on Saturday.

During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations and instructed officials to ensure all necessary assistance for those affected. Locals, however, said more people could still be trapped under the debris.