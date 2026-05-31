Saket building collapse: Rekha Gupta visits site; magisterial probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in south Delhi’s Saket, where a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a criminal case registered.
An FIR has been lodged at Mehrauli Police Station, while the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the Chief Minister’s directions.
By Sunday morning, the death toll had risen to four, with eight people rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro Station on Saturday.
During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations and instructed officials to ensure all necessary assistance for those affected. Locals, however, said more people could still be trapped under the debris.
Ms Gupta said search operations were being carried out with due caution by the relevant agencies. Residents also raised concerns over widespread unauthorised construction and inadequate safety measures in several buildings in the area.
“Action will be taken against all unauthorised buildings and the officers responsible,” she said, adding that officials had been directed to inspect unsafe and dilapidated structures in the vicinity and take strict action where required.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a post on X that multi-agency rescue operations were ongoing, with instructions issued to ensure medical assistance and immediate relief for those affected.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said all agencies were working in close coordination to evacuate any remaining trapped individuals and provide support to affected families, adding that the situation was being closely monitored.
(With inputs from PTI)