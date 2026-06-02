Man stabbed to death in northeast Delhi; investigation underway

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Lalit, was a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.

According to police, the incident was reported at New Usmanpur Police Station early in the morning. Officers who reached Bhagat Singh Colony found the man lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

A forensic team was called in to examine the area and collect evidence. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from PTI)