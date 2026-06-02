MCD to launch crackdown on illegal structures

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the collapse of a multi-storey building in Saket claimed the lives of six people; the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a crackdown on illegal structures in south Delhi.

According to senior MCD officials, the civic body is likely to begin a seal-and-vacate drive on Monday, identifying buildings that violate building bye-laws in south Delhi.

“We will be issuing notices to all the unauthorised buildings having more than ground plus three floors. The drive will start in Mehrauli, Saket and other adjoining areas,” a senior official said. He further stated, “Illegal construction is rampant in Saidulajab, Paryavaran Complex and Freedom

Fighters’ Enclave in the Saket area alone. Similarly, in Mehrauli and nearby areas, illegal structures will be identified during an inspection.”

After the stipulated notice period of 72 hours is over, the corporation will take action, including sealing and vacating the building found in violation.

The MCD seals properties or issues eviction notices for unauthorised construction, severe structural deviations or the operation of unpermitted commercial activities in non-conforming zones, the officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday posted on X that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions. “Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated. The Delhi government stands with its people: committed to justice, accountability and public safety,” she stated.