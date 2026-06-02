Right to be forgotten: Names to be removed after acquittal, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held the “right to be forgotten” to be an integral part of the fundamental right to privacy protected under the Constitution.

In a society where digital records are virtually indelible, the ability to seek erasure ensures that informational self-determination remains effective, it added.

The high court directed to ensure that only the names and personal identifiers are masked, not the substance of the judgment under question.

Justice Sachin Datta said after a case ends up in an acquittal, discharge, quashing, or settlement, or is private in nature, the individuals may seek the removal or masking of personal information from online judicial records where continued accessibility causes disproportionate harm to their privacy, dignity and reputation.

The judge said that search engines like Google cannot be “perpetually permitted” to show judicial records in name-based search for such cases.

While hearing a batch of petitions, the judge directed authorities, search engine operators and legal database platforms to de-index and disable their “name-based search functionality” in respect of judgments, orders and news articles cited by the petitioners.