Delhi teachers served show cause notices for Class 12 result decline; GSTA blames OSM glitches for low marks

NEW DELHI: The Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has strongly objected to show cause notices issued to teachers across Delhi government schools over a reported decline in Class XII results, arguing that technical flaws in the evaluation process, rather than teaching standards, are responsible for the drop in performance.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, the association on Wednesday said the introduction of the On Screen Marking (OSM) system by the Central Board of Secondary Education this year was implemented without adequate preparation, leading to widespread discrepancies in assessment. Teachers reported issues such as blurred scanned answer sheets, missing pages, incorrect uploads, and difficulty in interpreting handwriting, all of which affected marking accuracy.

According to GSTA, these technical glitches forced evaluators to adopt stricter marking practices to avoid errors, ultimately contributing to lower scores. The association noted that after the results were declared, a large number of students and parents complained about marks being significantly below expectations, with many also facing problems during the re-evaluation process.

Despite these systemic concerns, teachers were held accountable through show cause notices and memorandums, a move the association termed “unfair and unjustified.” In its representation, GSTA argued that examination outcomes depend on multiple factors, including student performance and learning abilities, and cannot be attributed solely to teachers.