‘Fake votes’: Delhi Medical Council polls come under scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) election held on May 21 has come under scrutiny following allegations of multiple voting, inadequate voter verification and procedural lapses that may have compromised the integrity of the electoral process.

Concerns have been raised by candidates, voters and observers regarding voter identification, voting slip issuance, crowd management and other safeguards intended to ensure a fair election. It has also been alleged that some non-doctors may have participated in the voting process, raising questions about possible electoral malpractice.

According to accounts shared by individuals present at the polling venue, several administrative checks expected in a professional election process were either absent or inadequately implemented.

One of the primary concerns relates to the absence of a properly structured and segmented voter list. In elections involving a large electorate, voters are generally assigned to specific counters based on predefined divisions of the electoral roll. However, participants alleged that no such system was followed and voters were reportedly allowed to approach any of the kiosks set up for issuing voting slips.