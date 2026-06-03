Minister Sirsa reviews pollution concerns and civic infrastructure in Delhi's Mungeshpur & Bawana

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Mungeshpur village and the Bawana Industrial Area to review pollution-related concerns, civic infrastructure and ongoing development works, the officials said.

During the visit, Sirsa inspected various locations and interacted with officials to assess measures being undertaken to improve environmental conditions, cleanliness and sustainable development.

He also attended the annual Bhandara at Ganga Toli Temple, where bicycles were distributed to young girls and women’s health camps offering cancer screening and eye check-ups were organised.

A forest land parcel in Mungeshpur was also inspected. Discussions were held on undertaking plantation drives and developing green zones to strengthen green cover, reduce pollution and improve ecological balance in rural Delhi.

Later, Sirsa visited Bawana Industrial Area along with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to review infrastructure, civic amenities and development projects. Roads, sanitation and drainage facilities were assessed through interactions with residents and industry representatives.

“Industrial growth and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. We are closely reviewing infrastructure requirements, civic amenities and future development projects in Bawana to ensure better facilities for industries, workers and local communities,” the minister said.